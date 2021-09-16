Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells 888 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $25,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 497 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $14,462.70.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,898 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $55,706.30.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 404,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

