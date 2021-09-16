Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells 6,425 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $187,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 13th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $104,614.50.

On Thursday, September 9th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $402,887.45.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $30,152,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

