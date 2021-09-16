Insider Selling: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Sells 26,664 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33).

LON DGE traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,463.50 ($45.25). The company had a trading volume of 4,173,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,720. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,528.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,344.80. The firm has a market cap of £80.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

