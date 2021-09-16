Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Sells 4,321 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark E. Nance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 1,579,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,974. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

