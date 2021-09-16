Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Sells 4,321 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark E. Nance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40.
Shares of NVST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 1,579,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,974. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
