Insider Selling: Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00.

XELA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 9,745,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,692,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.