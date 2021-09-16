Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Sells 14,454 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $265,964.09.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 1,883,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $39,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDRX. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

