Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells 87,847 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 770,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,103. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

