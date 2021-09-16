Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Integer stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.86. 93,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Integer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Integer by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

