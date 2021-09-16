Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $87,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

