Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells 6,831 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $231,161.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26.

On Thursday, August 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25.

On Thursday, July 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 3,139,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

