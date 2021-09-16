Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells 2,348 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDLA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $33.91. 3,139,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,733. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Medallia by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medallia by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after buying an additional 469,913 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

