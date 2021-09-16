Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MSA stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.67. 83,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,067. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth approximately $39,665,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 127.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.