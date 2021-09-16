Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 12,151 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 387,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.