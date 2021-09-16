Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OLO traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $34.23. 1,174,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.