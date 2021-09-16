Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ontrak by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

