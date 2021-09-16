Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 4,945 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $248,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 397,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,277. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

