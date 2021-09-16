Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00.

PLMR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. 114,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

