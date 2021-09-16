Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells 28,333 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. 3,680,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,963. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.