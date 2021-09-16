Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

PRCH stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,112. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

