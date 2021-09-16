Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,706. The firm has a market cap of $965.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 414,270 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in QuinStreet by 104.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

