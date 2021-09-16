Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $260.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

