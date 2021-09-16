Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.
Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $260.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
