Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells 2,124 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 951,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,851. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -181.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

