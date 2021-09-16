Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00.
Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $62.29. 9,806,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,241,424. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
