Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $62.29. 9,806,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,241,424. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

