Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 33,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in uniQure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

