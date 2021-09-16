Insider Selling: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Sells 3,760 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $44.47. 12,060,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,747,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in United Airlines by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.