Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00.

NYSE WSM traded up $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $188.29. 1,313,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,466. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.65. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

