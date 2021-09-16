Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $68.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

