Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $110,321.33 and $47,991.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00143188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00820663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars.

