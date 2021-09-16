Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Insperity worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insperity stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

