Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 65,959 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,959 shares during the quarter. Bionano Genomics comprises 0.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,298,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

