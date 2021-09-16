Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 235,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $45,346,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,016. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.