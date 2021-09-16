Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,471. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

