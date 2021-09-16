Insured Finance Market Cap Achieves $3.36 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $10,840.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

