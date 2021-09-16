Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0166

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $144,711.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

