Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 185,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Globus Medical worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 55.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 195.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,319. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

