Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Sage Therapeutics worth $25,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 177.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 7,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,198. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.