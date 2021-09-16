Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $24.24 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,238,000. Biogen makes up approximately 3.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $299.88. 38,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

