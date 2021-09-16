Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 240,000 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $30,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 5,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,068. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

