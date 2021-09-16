Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 59.7% in August

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

