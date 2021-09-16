Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

