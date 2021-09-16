Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 605,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $220.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

