Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.87. 862,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.