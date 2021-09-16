Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 196.8% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 38,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,812,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 215,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.48. 187,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The firm has a market cap of $221.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

