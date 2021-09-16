Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Trading Down 5.7%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 229,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 541,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat S.A. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

