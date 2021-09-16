InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 100,936 shares.The stock last traded at $62.92 and had previously closed at $63.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

