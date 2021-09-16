InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 100,936 shares.The stock last traded at $62.92 and had previously closed at $63.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.