International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $734.15

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.15 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 716.64 ($9.36). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 75,081 shares.

The company has a market cap of £302.10 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 727.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 734.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In related news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

