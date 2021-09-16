International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is PARK CIRCLE Co’s 3rd Largest Position

PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 8.4% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.47. 15,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,020. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.