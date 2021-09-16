International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.99. 128,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

