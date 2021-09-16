International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $5,978,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.32. 13,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,681. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

