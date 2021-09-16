International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 120.1% in August

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of International Isotopes stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 72,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of -0.37. International Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

