International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 120.1% in August

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of International Isotopes stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 72,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of -0.37. International Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
International Isotopes Company Profile
